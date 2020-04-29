Business Sarvatra Tech logs over 3-fold jump in Aadhaar-enabled transactions in rural India amid lockdown Updated : April 29, 2020 04:00 PM IST Its aim is to drive top technologies to the bottom of the pyramid and help financial inclusion of the remotest person, said Vallabh Bhanshali, chairman, Sarvatra Technologies. Sarvatra's wide range of offerings have also enabled other financial institutions such as BCs (business correspondents) to successfully extend money transfer and cash disbursal services. Company said the monetary needs of rural India are being catered through various modes such as UPI, IMPS, AePS, ATM, micro ATM, PoS. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365