Finance
Saraswat, Cosmos to seek universal banking licences, says report
Updated : January 27, 2020 09:18 AM IST
Set up in 1918, Saraswat Bank had a total business of Rs 61,811 crore in 2018-19, while Cosmos Bank's (established 1905) was at Rs 26,952 crore.
Saraswat Bank is likely to submit its application to the RBI by the second half of 2020-21.
Cosmos Bank is currently working to strengthen its information technology systems, particularly on the payment and remittances front.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more