Sanjiv Chadha appointed MD, CEO of Bank of Baroda, Atanu Kumar Das to head Bank of India
Updated : January 21, 2020 06:36 AM IST
Chadha, who is at present Deputy Managing Director in State Bank of India, has been appointed to the new post for a period of three years.
Atanu Kumar Das has been appointed as the MD and CEO in Bank of India for a three-year term.
