#CAAQuiz#JeffBezos#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Finance
Finance

Sanjiv Chadha appointed MD, CEO of Bank of Baroda, Atanu Kumar Das to head Bank of India

Updated : January 21, 2020 06:36 AM IST

Chadha, who is at present Deputy Managing Director in State Bank of India, has been appointed to the new post for a period of three years.
Atanu Kumar Das has been appointed as the MD and CEO in Bank of India for a three-year term.
Sanjiv Chadha appointed MD, CEO of Bank of Baroda, Atanu Kumar Das to head Bank of India
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

NMDC announces iron ore price hike for second time

NMDC announces iron ore price hike for second time

Oil prices surge over 1% after military blockade in Libya disrupts output

Oil prices surge over 1% after military blockade in Libya disrupts output

Wealth of India's richest 1% more than 4-times of total for 70% poorest: Oxfam

Wealth of India's richest 1% more than 4-times of total for 70% poorest: Oxfam

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV