Sanjiv Chadha appointed MD, CEO of Bank of Baroda, Atanu Kumar Das to head Bank of India

Sanjiv Chadha has been appointed as Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Bank of Baroda, a Personnel Ministry order issued on Monday said.

Chadha, who is at present Deputy Managing Director in State Bank of India, has been appointed to the new post for a period of three years, it said.

Lingam Venkata Prabhakar, Executive Director in Punjab National Bank, will be MD and CEO in Canara Bank, the order said.

His tenure, from the date of assumption of charge on or after February 1, will be till December 31, 2022.