Sanctions against Russia highlight dollar's exorbitant privilege

The sanctions imposed by the US and the European Union on Russian banks have made Russian business entities a global pariah, much like North Korea. Importers, exporters and banks in many countries are stranded with receivables, payables and exposures and there is a small fear of big defaults. But in financial and academic circles, the impounding of the Russian Central bank’s reserves is seen as a far more draconian.

Sanctions against the central bank of such a large country with $630 billion of reserves, half of which is in dollars and euros are unprecedented. It would be interesting to ponder over the psyche of a PBOC (People’s Bank of China) which is sitting with over 2 trillion dollars of reserves or the RBI, which also has over $630 billion of reserves. Will their sovereigns goad them to look for options beyond hard currencies? Importantly, are there any such options?

“Management of our reserves is guided by safety, liquidity and return in that order,” Dr D Subbarao, former RBI governor told me, adding that at the moment only dollar and to some extent the other G3 currencies satisfy these qualities. He said that one of the key takeaways for governments from the Russian case will be that “US sanctions bite” and “it is too costly to be on the wrong side of the US.”

The dollar’s role as the international currency started in 1944 when the US negotiated an agreement at Bretton Woods whereby other currencies were pegged to the dollar and the dollar was loosely pegged to gold. This new arrangement was needed to replace the gold standard which had collapsed during the Great Depression. War-torn Europe was too dependent on the US to complain. But by the late fifties as Europe recovered some European nations, felt the same righteous anguish that may be now prevailing in the central banks of Russia and China in the face of dollar hegemony. French finance minister Valery Giscard D’Estaing lashed out against this shift from gold to dollar, calling it “the exorbitant privilege” of the US.

Economist Barry Eichengreen explains in his book: Exorbitant Privilege: The Rise And Fall of the Dollar and the Future of the International Monetary System, that when trillions of dollar banknotes circulate in the world, the seigniorage gains to the US can be substantial. (Seigniorage gain here means for the US the cost to earn one dollar, is merely the expense incurred in printing that bill, but other countries need to produce one dollar worth of goods or services to earn that dollar.) In addition, the fact that central banks around the world hold trillions in dollar bonds means, the US government can raise debt really cheap. This position of the dollar allows the US ( even requires it ) to run current account deficits without any worry of external challenges. Even European countries, grudge the US privilege, said economist Kenneth Rogoff speaking to CNBCTV18.

In the sixties, European countries starting from France reacted by demanding the US pay them gold in exchange for their dollar reserves, which the US did. But it resulted in the drawing down of US gold reserves and finally, President Richard Nixon amended the law and snapped the gold backing of dollar. Since then the world has accepted dollar as the international reserve currency, and the quest for an alternative remained in academic circles. With the sanctions against Russia, the issue of the exorbitant privilege of the dollar has once again entered centre-stage.

One RBI veteran opined that the scale of sanctioning of the Russian central bank and its other banks is so unprecedented that it may be tough to repeat since countries and their central banks will start preparing for such eventualities, but it isn’t clear how they will prepare. What options do they have?

Some experts have toyed with the idea that as a hedge, central banks like RBI must hold some of their reserves in the form of crude. Subbarao and other central bankers disagree saying central these fall squarely in the realm of governments and private companies. Central bankers don’t have the expertise or the bandwidth to manage such commodity reserves. They can handle only financial reserves, which necessarily need to be safe and liquid, so that they can use them to intervene if there is a run on their own currency.

Is it possible that the Chinese central bank along with that of Russia will try to develop bilateral payment systems that facilitate bilateral trade to be settled without entering the dollar area, even if the exchange between the two currencies is worked out through the dollar? India attempted to do this when sanctions were imposed on Iran. India had a crude oil purchase agreement with Iran, which it wanted to honour. The Reserve Bank used UCO bank to pay Iran, after ring-fencing the bank from any exposure to dollar settlements in the US. Right now Indian banks or the RBI are not making any such efforts towards Russian parties, for fear of secondary sanctions by the US, banking sources say. May be when the dust settles, China will probably develop a renminbi-denominated trade with more partners, and even with Russia as an insurance against possible dollar blackmail by the US.

“Alternatives might emerge, if at all, as a unit of account or as means of payment,” agreed Subbarao, “but as a store of value, the dollar will remain unrivalled,” he said.

The trump card working in favour of the US and the European Union is the worldwide faith in their legal system. Even if Russia and China develop bilateral payment systems, it’s doubtful if they will inspire the global confidence of corporates because of their opaque legal systems. As Churchill once said : Democracy is the worst form of government except for all the others. For all its flaws, corporations and governments still trust the western legal system and here’s where a rival Chinese alternative may falter.

Central Bank Digital Currencies (or CBDCs) may offer a route. mBridge, which is a prototype of multiple Central Bank Digital Currencies (mCBDCs) developed by the Bank for International Settlements Innovation Hub and four central banks- of Hongkong, Bank of Thailand PBOC and the central bank of UAE- recently demonstrated the potential of using digital currencies and distributed ledger technology (DLT) for delivering real-time, cheaper and safer cross-border payments and settlements. The RBI too has signed up with the Monetary Authority of Singapore to link India’s UPI with Singapore’s PayNow to work towards cross border payments.

However even these are based on dollar exchange rates, and hence not an alternative to the current international financial regime. Short point, to repeat what Dr Subbarao said, “there is currently no alternative to the dollar”. But the angst against the greenback is high, from Russia to India to China and even Europe until recently. It remains to be seen if geopolitics combined with technologies like blockchain succeed in finding an alternative to the dollar as the international currency.