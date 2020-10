Odisha-based Sambandh Finserv Private Limited (SFPL) defaulted on repayment obligations to lenders due to liquidity issues after an internal fraud was unearthed at the end of September.

According to a note released by Brickwork Ratings, Sambandh Finserv's lenders informed the credit rating agency of a delay in meeting repayment obligations since October 1, 2020, following which the microfinance lender's rating was downgraded to 'D'.

Brickwork Ratings' note said that Chief Financial Officer of Sambandh Finserv, James Raj, disclosed that the lender had found internal frauds involving a large quantum of bogus loan entries made in its book. This resulted in the company facing liquidity issues in the first week of October, leading to a default. The company is now conducting an internal investigation into the matter, which has been initiated by its board.

Sambandh Finserv is an RBI registered NBFC-MFI, which first started operations as a microfinance institute in 2006, before converting to an NBFC in 2009. SFPL offers microfinance loans under self-help groups and joint liability models through 100 branches across 39 districts in Orissa, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar and Gujarat. It has Rs 461.38 crore of assets under management (AUM) as of FY20, and generated a profit of Rs 5.22 crore during the fiscal. Its reported gross non-performing assets stood at 0.67 percent as of FY20.

SFPL has a total debt of Rs 433 crore, including Rs 383 crore in long term fund-based loans, and Rs 40 crore of NCDs.