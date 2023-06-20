Sahara India Life case: Insurance regulator moves Supreme Court challenging SAT order

SAT had stayed IRDAI's order directing the transfer of policy liabilities of around two lakh policies along with assets of Sahara Group firm to SBI Life Insurance Company.

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has moved Supreme Court (SC) challenging Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) order in Sahara India Life Insurance case, sources informed CNBC-TV18. Last week, SAT had stayed IRDAI's order directing the transfer of policy liabilities of around two lakh policies along with assets of Sahara Group firm to SBI Life Insurance Company.

The order came after Sahara India Life filed an appeal against an order passed by the insurance regulator.

According to SAT, IRDAI had ordered the transfer of business from Sahara India Life to SBI Life mainly because its (IRDAI's) order on December 30, 2020 had not been complied with by the insurer.

IRDAI, in its order on June 2 , ordered for transferring the entire business of Sahara India Life to SBI Life. Further, the books of accounts, bank accounts, etc were also been directed to be transferred.

According to IRDAI, Sahara India Life was granted a Certificate of Registration in 2004 to transact the business of life insurance. However, due to certain serious issues on the financial propriety and governance aspects of the insurer, the regulator appointed an administrator to manage the business of the insurer in 2017. The insurer was also not allowed to underwrite new business.

Besides, another order was passed on June 23, 2017, directing Sahara India Life to only serve the existing policyholders and collect renewal premiums but was restrained from collecting new deposits. A third order was passed on July 28, 2017, directing the transfer of the business to ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company.

All these three orders were challenged before the SAT wherein a composite order was passed in January 2018 and the order dated that directed the transfer of the business of the appellant to ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company was quashed.

Also, the matter was sent back to Irdai to pass a fresh order within three months.

Subsequently, on December 30, 2020, a fresh order was passed holding that Sahara India Life was no longer a "fit and proper" promoter and that the shareholding of the promoters should be transferred to any other "fit and proper" promoter within six months and further directed the appellant to recover a sum of Rs 78 crore. from Sahara India Life.

This order was challenged by Sahara India Life, which is pending consideration before the tribunal.

