CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homefinance NewsSahara India Life case: Insurance regulator moves Supreme Court challenging SAT order

Sahara India Life case: Insurance regulator moves Supreme Court challenging SAT order

Sahara India Life case: Insurance regulator moves Supreme Court challenging SAT order
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Yash Jain   | Anshul  Jun 20, 2023 11:30:03 AM IST (Published)

SAT had stayed IRDAI's order directing the transfer of policy liabilities of around two lakh policies along with assets of Sahara Group firm to SBI Life Insurance Company.

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has moved Supreme Court (SC) challenging Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) order in Sahara India Life Insurance case, sources informed CNBC-TV18. Last week, SAT had stayed IRDAI's order directing the transfer of policy liabilities of around two lakh policies along with assets of Sahara Group firm to SBI Life Insurance Company.

The order came after Sahara India Life filed an appeal against an order passed by the insurance regulator.
According to SAT, IRDAI had ordered the transfer of business from Sahara India Life to SBI Life mainly because its (IRDAI's) order on December 30, 2020 had not been complied with by the insurer.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X