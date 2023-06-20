Sahara India Life case: Insurance regulator moves Supreme Court challenging SAT order

SAT had stayed IRDAI's order directing the transfer of policy liabilities of around two lakh policies along with assets of Sahara Group firm to SBI Life Insurance Company.

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has moved Supreme Court (SC) challenging Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) order in Sahara India Life Insurance case, sources informed CNBC-TV18. Last week, SAT had stayed IRDAI's order directing the transfer of policy liabilities of around two lakh policies along with assets of Sahara Group firm to SBI Life Insurance Company.

The order came after Sahara India Life filed an appeal against an order passed by the insurance regulator.

According to SAT, IRDAI had ordered the transfer of business from Sahara India Life to SBI Life mainly because its (IRDAI's) order on December 30, 2020 had not been complied with by the insurer.