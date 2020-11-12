Sachin Bansal's Navi Tech, Paytm, Oaktree among 6 suitors in race to buy DHFL’s stake in Pramerica Life Insurance

As many as six suitors have submitted Expressions of Interest (EOIs) to acquire Dewan Housing Finance Limited’s (DHFL) stake in Pramerica Life Insurance Company Limited (formerly DHFL Pramerica Life Insurance), multiple people in the know told CNBC-TV18.

Vijay Shekhar Sharma’s Paytm, Sachin Bansal-led Navi Technologies are among suitors that have submitted EOIs, the people quoted above said.

US-based distressed asset fund Oaktree Capital and Piramal Group, that have both also submitted bids for DHFL under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code for the entire book and retail assets respectively, have also separately shown an interest in acquiring its life insurance business, said people involved in the deal.

Two other little-known UK-based firms have also submitted EOIs for Pramerica Life Insurance, but their names could not be confirmed immediately.

“We are selling the insurance business separately, not under the IBC. DHFL’s insolvency case will also run in parallel,” explained a banking executive in the know. This person added that banks are hopeful of recovering about Rs 700-800 crores by selling DHFL’s stake in the life insurance business.

Sachin Bansal's Navi made its debut in the insurance space with the acquisition of DHFL’s general insurance business for about Rs 100 crore earlier this year from Wadhawan Global Capital. Vijay Shekhar Sharma-led Paytm also recently entered the insurance space by acquiring 100 percent stake in Raheja QBE in July this year.

DHFL is facing claims of Rs 87,031 crore from financial creditors under NCLT, and has received the highest bid from Oaktree Capital amounting to Rs 31,000 crore for its entire book, CNBC-TV18 had earlier reported.

The sale of the insurance business will be in addition to any recovery made via the sale of DHFL under IBC.

Pramerica Life Insurance is a JV between DHFL’s wholly-owned subsidiary and Prudential International Insurance Holdings (PIIH).

DHFL owns 100 percent stake in an intermediate entity - DHFL Insurance Limited (DIL) - which in turn holds 50 percent in Pramerica Life Insurance. Another 1 percent stake is held by Yardstick Developers, which is linked to Wadhawan Global Capital, a promoter entity of DHFL. Prudential International Insurance Holdings holds the remaining 49 percent stake.