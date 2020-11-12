Finance Sachin Bansal's Navi Tech, Paytm, Oaktree among 6 suitors in race to buy DHFL’s stake in Pramerica Life Insurance Updated : November 12, 2020 09:20 AM IST Vijay Shekhar Sharma’s Paytm, Sachin Bansal-led Navi Technologies are among suitors that have submitted EOIs, people aware of the development said. US-based distressed asset fund Oaktree Capital and Piramal Group have also separately shown an interest in acquiring its life insurance business, said people involved in the deal. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.