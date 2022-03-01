SBI takes 'cautionary' view in processing transactions of Russian entities

The country’s largest bank, State Bank of India (SBI), is taking a "cautionary" view in processing transactions of Russian entities subject to international sanctions imposed by the EU and the US after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, SBI sources have told CNBCTV18.

The top lender will process the transactions already in the pipeline with the Russian entities , but won't undertake new ones, the sources said.

At present, the bank is waiting for more clarity from the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the US Department of the Treasury on the sanctions before taking further steps, they said.

Given the situation, the bank has advised its clients to maintain precaution in handling transactions relating to such entities, although it has not imposed any ban on dealings.

In a letter sent to certain clients, the bank said irrespective of the currency of the transaction, “no transactions involving entities, banks, ports or vessels appearing” on the sanctions list of the US, European Union or the United Nations shall be processed, Reuters, which has viewed the letter, reported.

A senior SBI executive told Reuters that SBI has a “significant international presence” and has to comply with the regulations imposed by the US and EU in their jurisdictions. “We cannot be seen as not adhering to these rules,” the senior official said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a military operation on Ukraine on February 24 after recognising two eastern Ukrainian provinces as independent. The invasion is being deemed the biggest assault on a European state since World War II. The US, UK and EU have condemned Russia’s aggressive stance and imposed an array of sanctions on Moscow

India, which has defence agreements with Russia, has not publicly condemned the act but called for an end to violence through negotiations.

Meanwhile, the SBI has sought details from Indian oil companies on their exposure to Russian assets, funds received from Russia in the last year and lenders involved in routing transactions, the Reuters report said quoting two senior energy industry sources.

