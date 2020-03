The Indian rupee opens 46 paise higher at 74.69 per dollar on Friday against the previous close. On Thursday, the rupee had settled at 75.15 against the greenback after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced various welfare measures to tide through the coronavirus crisis.

The government on Thursday unveiled a Rs 1.70 lakh crore economic package involving free foodgrain and cooking gas to poor for the next three months, higher wages to workers and measures to boost liquidity of employees as part of measures to ease the economic impact of lockdown.

Asian stocks, meanwhile, rose on Friday as investors wagered policymakers will roll out more stimulus measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic after US unemployment filings surged to a record.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1.2 percent. Australian shares gave up gains to fall 1.09 percent, but Japan's Nikkei rose 1.44 percent.