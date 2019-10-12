Rs 441 million fraud rocks state-run Punjab & Sind Bank; names Mehul Choksi as wilful defaulter
Updated : October 12, 2019 01:11 PM IST
This is the first time the 111-year-old bank has come clean on the default perpetrated by Choksi.
The latest development makes PSB the third prominent government-owned bank to reveal its exposure.
According to PSB, Choksi's company, Gitanjali Gems Ltd, including its merged entity Gitanjali Exports Ltd, had availed the loan from the bank.
