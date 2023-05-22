RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday said there is no need to rush to the banks to exchange Rs 2,000 as the deadline of September 30 is to ensure that exercise is taken seriously. He added that the decision to withdraw Rs 2,000 from circulation is part of the currency management operations of the Reserve Bank and is in tune with the clean note policy.

"2,000 notes were primarily introduced to quickly replenish earlier Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes. Rs 2,000 bank notes have been withdrawn from circulation, but it is still legal tender," Das said while addressing a press conference.