No ID proof required to exchange Rs 2,000 notes of up to Rs 20,000-limit at a time, SBI informs branches

State Bank Of India has informed all its branches that facility of exchange of Rs 2,000 denomination notes to the public will be allowed without obtaining any requisition slip. In its modified letter to all its branches on the method of exchange of Rs 2,000 banknotes, the lender has also said that the tenderer will not be required to submit any identity proof at the time of exchange of up to Rs 20,000 at a time.

The branches have been told to extend all cooperation to conduct the exchange exercise in a smooth and seamless manner without inconveniencing the public.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday, May 19, said it has decided to withdraw the Rs 2,000 denomination bank notes from circulation. However, the Rs 2,000 denomination bank notes will continue to be legal tender.

Also, the public may deposit Rs 2,000 notes into their bank accounts or exchange them for notes of other denominations at any bank branch.

In order to ensure operational convenience and to avoid disruption of regular activities of bank branches, the RBI said exchange of Rs 2,000 bank notes into banknotes of other denominations can be made up to a limit of Rs 20,000 at a time at any bank starting from May 23, 2023.

The Rs 2,000 denomination banknote was introduced in November 2016, primarily to meet the currency requirement of the economy in an expeditious manner after the withdrawal of the legal tender status of all Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 bank notes that were in circulation at that time.

The objective of introducing Rs 2,000 banknotes was met once banknotes in other denominations became available in adequate quantities. Therefore, the printing of Rs 2,000 banknotes was stopped in 2018-19, RBI said.

