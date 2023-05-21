No ID proof required to exchange Rs 2,000 notes of up to Rs 20,000-limit at a time, SBI informs branches

State Bank of India has told its branches to extend all cooperation to conduct the exchange exercise in a smooth and seamless manner without inconveniencing the public.

State Bank Of India has informed all its branches that facility of exchange of Rs 2,000 denomination notes to the public will be allowed without obtaining any requisition slip. In its modified letter to all its branches on the method of exchange of Rs 2,000 banknotes, the lender has also said that the tenderer will not be required to submit any identity proof at the time of exchange of up to Rs 20,000 at a time.

The branches have been told to extend all cooperation to conduct the exchange exercise in a smooth and seamless manner without inconveniencing the public. #SBI issues modified letter to its branches on method of exchange of ₹2,000 banknotes pic.twitter.com/1qObPnIPtF — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) May 21, 2023 The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday, May 19, said it has decided to withdraw the Rs 2,000 denomination bank notes from circulation. However, the Rs 2,000 denomination bank notes will continue to be legal tender.