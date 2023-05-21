English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homefinance NewsNo ID proof required to exchange Rs 2,000 notes of up to Rs 20,000 limit at a time, SBI informs branches

No ID proof required to exchange Rs 2,000 notes of up to Rs 20,000-limit at a time, SBI informs branches

No ID proof required to exchange Rs 2,000 notes of up to Rs 20,000-limit at a time, SBI informs branches
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Ritu Singh   | Timsy Jaipuria  May 21, 2023 2:08:49 PM IST (Published)

State Bank of India has told its branches to extend all cooperation to conduct the exchange exercise in a smooth and seamless manner without inconveniencing the public.

State Bank Of India has informed all its branches that facility of exchange of Rs 2,000 denomination notes to the public will be allowed without obtaining any requisition slip. In its modified letter to all its branches on the method of exchange of Rs 2,000 banknotes, the lender has also said that the tenderer will not be required to submit any identity proof at the time of exchange of up to Rs 20,000 at a time.

The branches have been told to extend all cooperation to conduct the exchange exercise in a smooth and seamless manner without inconveniencing the public.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday, May 19, said it has decided to withdraw the Rs 2,000 denomination bank notes from circulation. However, the Rs 2,000 denomination bank notes will continue to be legal tender.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X