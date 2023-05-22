Traders and banks are now gearing up for the deposits and exchange of Rs 2,000 notes. Unlike demonetisation, there is no panic in retail markets, but there are instances of shopkeepers, food delivery platforms and ecommerce delivery partners not accepting Rs 2,000 notes.

While the 2016 demonetisation, which removed more than 86 percent of the currency notes in circulation at the time, had given a window of less than two months to the general public to deposit the demonetised notes, the government's fresh move will impact less than 11 percent of the total currency in circulation, the window given to exchange or deposit the Rs 2,000 notes is over four months, and the government has time and again reiterated that the notes are not being demonetised.

Sanjiv Mehra, President of Khan Market Traders Association, said, "We have circulated a message to all member traders to accept currency notes of Rs 2,000 against sale of goods. We are not bankers, so won't exchange notes for people, but will accept if they come for shopping. We will be putting posters outside shops that we are accepting currency notes of Rs 2,000."

Sanjay Bhargava, President of Chandni Chowk Retail Association, said, "No one came with even one currency note of Rs 2,000 over the weekend in Chandni Chowk. Earlier too, there were hardly any Rs 2,000 notes in circulation, probably they were underground. We don't come across more than 5 or 10 currency notes of Rs 2,000 usually in a week. Over 80 percent payments are in UPI, don't think anyone is refusing to accept currency notes of Rs 2,000. Don't think there's any trust erosion in currency, it will be better as more money will go into bank coffers and there will be more spending in the market."

According to Pradeep Kochar of Delhi Electric Traders Association, "Some traders are refusing take currency notes of Rs 2,000, but there's no big panic in the market. Traders are welcoming government's step to rein in black money. We are accepting currency notes of Rs 2,000 as they are very much a legal tender."

Shivam Sehgal of Hansraj Sehgal Jewellers said, "We haven't faced any issues in depositing the cash in banks. If banks will accept currency notes of Rs 2,000, we will accept them from customers after taking their PAN and Aadhaar details."

While a few customers claimed reluctance on part of shopkeepers in accepting currency notes of Rs 2,000, most traders said they are accepting the notes only for sale of goods and not for exchange with other currency notes. While there's no visible panic in markets, traders will wait and watch to gauge how the situation will pan out in the next few days.