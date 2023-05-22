Rs 2,000 withdrawal: Are people rushing to spend these notes? What are retailers saying?

Rs 2,000 note withdrawal: Amid much social media buzz about the exchange process, CNBC-TV18 hit the streets in Mumbai, Gujarat, Delhi and Bengaluru to talk to businesses and people for a sense of what was happening on the ground currently and what is expected in the coming weeks.
The weekend following the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Friday announcement that it will be withdrawing the high-denomination Rs 2,000 notes was eventful, to say the least.
Social media was abuzz, inundated with (mostly) unverified claims about the exchange process for the Rs 2,000 note, while some reports suggested that small businesses and shopkeepers were refusing to accept the note. A media report said a prominent jewellery chain was charging a premium for gold purchases using the Rs 2,000 note.
CNBC-TV18 hit the streets to talk to businesses and people to get a sense of what was happening on the ground.
Also read: No need to rush to exchange Rs 2,000 notes, Sept 30 deadline to ensure exercise is taken seriously: RBI Guv
In Mumbai's Zaveri Bazaar, it was a mixed bag — some jewellers claimed that not many of their customers made purchases using the Rs 2,000 note, while others said that over the weekend, several walked into their stores with Rs 2,000 notes.
Other jewellers said they expect markets in Delhi and Gujarat to be flooded with customers brandishing the Rs 2,000 note. That said, some retailers have claimed that the number of customers walking in with Rs 2,000 notes has increased manifold, and they expect a 25 percent increase in their sales in the coming weeks.
Meanwhile, in Bengaluru's Chikpete market, which sells silk sarees, the response was indifferent. None of the retailers that CNBC-TV18 spoke to said it would make a difference whether customers walk in with Rs 2,000 notes or notes of other denominations. None of the retailers have suggested any rise in sales or customers using Rs 2,000 notes.
Also read: Most of Rs 2,000 notes to return to banking system, not clear what happens after Sep 30: Goldman Sachs
