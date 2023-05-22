Rs 2,000 withdrawal: Are people rushing to spend these notes? What are retailers saying?

Rs 2,000 note withdrawal: Amid much social media buzz about the exchange process, CNBC-TV18 hit the streets in Mumbai, Gujarat, Delhi and Bengaluru to talk to businesses and people for a sense of what was happening on the ground currently and what is expected in the coming weeks.

The weekend following the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Friday announcement that it will be withdrawing the high-denomination Rs 2,000 notes was eventful, to say the least.

Social media was abuzz, inundated with (mostly) unverified claims about the exchange process for the Rs 2,000 note, while some reports suggested that small businesses and shopkeepers were refusing to accept the note. A media report said a prominent jewellery chain was charging a premium for gold purchases using the Rs 2,000 note.