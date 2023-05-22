Rs 2,000 note withdrawal: How banks are preparing for the exchange process

While the RBI has clarified that customers do not need to provide any proof of identity, some banks have told CNBC-TV18 that they will require basic details of people exchanging notes for the purposes of internal audits.

Last Friday (May 19), the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had announced that it will withdraw the Rs 2,000 currency note from circulation under its ‘Clean Notes Policy.’ In the same circular, RBI said the note will continue to be legal tender, while urging people to exchange or deposit their notes at banks by September 30, 2023.

Three days on, banks are gearing up for this roughly four-month exercise. While deposits are on, the exchange facility will be available starting Tuesday, May 23. The Parliament Street branch of the State Bank of India in Delhi — one of the biggest branches in India — has already recorded 56 lakh deposits of the Rs 2,000 denomination note on Saturday (May 20), a day after the notification.

There was some confusion over social media about the process involved in the deposit/exchange of these high-value notes. On Monday, May 22, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said there is no need to rush to the banks to exchange Rs 2,000 as the deadline of September 30 is to ensure that the exercise is taken seriously.

The RBI has already issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) to banks to streamline the process — customers looking to deposit/exchange their Rs 2,000 notes will have to fill out a basic deposit form. While the RBI has clarified that customers do not need to provide any proof of identity, some banks have told CNBC-TV18 that they will require basic details of people exchanging notes for the purposes of internal audits.

Banking industry insiders have told CNBC-TV18 that they expect the rush to be higher in rural areas.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that private banks are also in the process of formulating an internal SOP for the exchange of notes from Tuesday, May 23. Banks have told CNBC-TV18 that the exchange window will open at 10 am, and that customers can walk in and fill a simple form for exchange of notes.