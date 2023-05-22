Rs 2,000 note withdrawal: How banks are preparing for the exchange process

Last Friday (May 19), the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had announced that it will withdraw the Rs 2,000 currency note from circulation under its ‘Clean Notes Policy.’ In the same circular, RBI said the note will continue to be legal tender, while urging people to exchange or deposit their notes at banks by September 30, 2023.

Three days on, banks are gearing up for this roughly four-month exercise. While deposits are on, the exchange facility will be available starting Tuesday, May 23. The Parliament Street branch of the State Bank of India in Delhi — one of the biggest branches in India — has already recorded 56 lakh deposits of the Rs 2,000 denomination note on Saturday (May 20), a day after the notification.