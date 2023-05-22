Rs 2,000 note withdrawal: Citizens and banks gear up as exchange process begins tomorrow

Some banks have already seen large deposits of Rs 2,000 notes — SBI's Parliament Street branch in New Delhi recorded 5.6 million despites just on Saturday — the exchange window will open at 10 am on Tuesday.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced that it will withdraw the Rs 2,000 currency note from circulation under its ‘Clean Notes Policy’. In the same circular, RBI said the note will continue to be legal tender, while urging people to exchange or deposit their notes at banks by September 30, 2023.

While some banks have already seen large deposits of Rs 2,000 notes — SBI's Parliament Street branch in New Delhi recorded 5.6 million deposits just on Saturday — the exchange window will open at 10 am on Tuesday. Currently, there is a Rs 20,000 limit on exchange per visit to the bank, but there is no limit on the number of visits a customer can make per day. There is no cap on deposits.

The RBI has already issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) to banks to streamline the process — customers looking to deposit/exchange their Rs 2,000 notes will have to fill out a basic deposit form. While the RBI has clarified that customers do not need to provide any proof of identity, some banks have told CNBC-TV18 that they will require basic details of people exchanging notes for the purposes of internal audits.

Private banks are also in the process of formulating an internal SOP for the exchange of notes from Tuesday, May 23. Banks have told CNBC-TV18 that the exchange window will open at 10 am, and that customers can walk in and fill a simple form for exchange of notes.

Meanwhile, in Mumbai's Zaveri Bazaar, it was a mixed bag — some jewellers claimed that not many of their customers made purchases using the Rs 2,000 note, while others said that over the weekend, several walked into their stores with Rs 2,000 notes.

Other jewellers said they expect markets in Delhi and Gujarat to be flooded with customers brandishing the Rs 2,000 note. That said, some retailers have claimed that the number of customers walking in with Rs 2,000 notes has increased manifold, and they expect a 25 percent increase in their sales in the coming weeks.