Rs 2,000 note withdrawal: Citizens and banks gear up as exchange process begins tomorrow

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced that it will withdraw the Rs 2,000 currency note from circulation under its ‘Clean Notes Policy’. In the same circular, RBI said the note will continue to be legal tender, while urging people to exchange or deposit their notes at banks by September 30, 2023.

While some banks have already seen large deposits of Rs 2,000 notes — SBI's Parliament Street branch in New Delhi recorded 5.6 million deposits just on Saturday — the exchange window will open at 10 am on Tuesday. Currently, there is a Rs 20,000 limit on exchange per visit to the bank, but there is no limit on the number of visits a customer can make per day. There is no cap on deposits.

The RBI has already issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) to banks to streamline the process — customers looking to deposit/exchange their Rs 2,000 notes will have to fill out a basic deposit form. While the RBI has clarified that customers do not need to provide any proof of identity, some banks have told CNBC-TV18 that they will require basic details of people exchanging notes for the purposes of internal audits.