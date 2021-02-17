Rs 10,570 crore tax dispute: Cairn CEO to meet top finance ministry officials tomorrow Updated : February 17, 2021 06:46 PM IST According to multiple people familiar with the development, both India and Cairn will be sitting with an open mind to see a possible solution outside the legal options when they meet tomorrow. According to government of India, the current pending tax demand against Cairn is around Rs 22,237 crore, including tax, interest for non-payment and penalty. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply