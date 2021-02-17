Rs 10,570 crore tax dispute: Cairn CEO to meet top finance ministry officials tomorrow

As top team of Cairn Plc will be calling upon union finance ministry, all eyes are on how the Narendra Modi government and the company look at the years old tax dispute.

Sources privy to the developments told CNBC-TV18 that finance secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey and top income tax department officials are likely to be part of the meeting scheduled to take place on Thursday with Simon Thomson, CEO of Cairn Plc.

According to multiple people familiar with the development, both India and Cairn will be sitting with an open mind to see a possible solution outside the legal options when they meet tomorrow.

However, in the meantime, "Finance ministry has already referred the matter to the law ministry and Attorney General of India seeking their opinion on future course of action of India," another source familiar with the matter said.

An international tribunal had in December unanimously ruled that India violated its obligations under the UK-India Bilateral Investment Treaty in 2014, when the income tax department slapped a Rs 10,247-crore tax assessment using legislation that gave it powers to levy taxes retrospectively.

Soon after seeking Rs 10,247 crore in taxes over alleged capital gains made by the company over a 2006-07 reorganisation of India business before its listing, the tax department seized Cairn's residual 10 percent stake in Cairn India.

In a ruling Cairn had previously described as "final and binding", the tribunal ordered New Delhi to pay $1.2 billion in damages, plus interest and costs, to compensate Cairn for the shares — long sold off by the tax department — as well as confiscated dividends and withheld tax refunds. This totals $1.4 billion. Its shareholders have been egging the management to take action to get the money back.

According to government of India, the current pending tax demand against Cairn is around Rs 22,237 crore, including tax, interest for non-payment and penalty.

Even as filing an appeal is what is the top option that the government of India is exploring, sources further said "as the two parties meet some of the options which can be explored to find a better solution to the legal challenge includes either to go in for dispute resolution under the on-going Vivad Se Vishwas scheme."

Another source amongst the stakeholders shared that opting for Vivad se Vishwas could reduce the tax liability of Cairn Energy substantially. "If Cairn opts for this scheme then, it can look for a formal and early resolution to the tax problem despite continuing with the legal case, which India might contest and can go on for another few years," source added.

Under the Vivad Se Vishwas scheme, one can chose to pay 100 percent of the disputed tax amount and get a waiver of interest and penalty, if the payment is made by March 31, 2021. After this date, 110 percent of disputed tax becomes payable.

Important to note here is that the government of India has realised Rs 7,605.1 crore from Cairn by encashing its various assets, including shares etc, but it still continues to possess a few assets which are yet to be disposed off by the tax authorities.

According to the sources, another option that could be explored to find a solution to the tax dispute could be to go in for "an amicable settlement, where both government of India and Cairn Plc through talks reach to a resolution that the government can release the pending already attached shares and the stalled tax refund provided, Cairn does not seek any repayment of already realized tax demand which amounts to Rs 7,600 crore along with interest."