  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Finance
Finance

Row over GST compensation shortfall likely to continue; states may face pressure from Centre to find solution

Updated : July 30, 2020 08:10 PM IST

"GST Council has to decide how to meet the shortfall in such circumstances and not the central government,” say govt sources.
This means that Centre can also get away by saying that a decline in funds due to economic slowdown or COVID-19, being an “act of god” exempts Centre from its commitment to pay off the states.
Row over GST compensation shortfall likely to continue; states may face pressure from Centre to find solution

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Reliance Retail: Revenue decline largely in-line; EBIT hit by lockdown

Reliance Retail: Revenue decline largely in-line; EBIT hit by lockdown

Reliance Q1 net profit rises 31% YoY to Rs 13,248 crore

Reliance Q1 net profit rises 31% YoY to Rs 13,248 crore

Jio Q1 PAT zooms 183% to Rs 2,520 crore as data consumption surges amid lockdown

Jio Q1 PAT zooms 183% to Rs 2,520 crore as data consumption surges amid lockdown

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement