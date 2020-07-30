Finance Row over GST compensation shortfall likely to continue; states may face pressure from Centre to find solution Updated : July 30, 2020 08:10 PM IST "GST Council has to decide how to meet the shortfall in such circumstances and not the central government,” say govt sources. This means that Centre can also get away by saying that a decline in funds due to economic slowdown or COVID-19, being an “act of god” exempts Centre from its commitment to pay off the states. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply