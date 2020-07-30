Row over GST compensation shortfall likely to continue; states may face pressure from Centre to find solution

The upcoming GST council is all set for a heated discussion on how and where to arrange funds from to meet the compensation requirements for the states.

However, a date of the council meet is yet to be decided but senior government sources say, that GST Council has got a formal response from the law ministry indicating that it is the Council, which needs to discuss the issue and find a solution to this problem on its own and nothing much can be done by centre.

Government sources told CNBC-TV18 that “if the council decides to do market borrowing then Council can recommend to the Centre to allow the states to borrow on the strength of the future receipts from the compensation fund. It would be however for the central government to take a final decision in the matter under article 293(3) of the Constitution,” adds the legal opinion received by the GST Council.

Implying that any borrowing, if needed to pay off to the states, then it is states who will have to borrow and not centre.

Apart from this, the legal view also says that “There is no obligation on the Central Government to pay the GST compensation shortfall. It is the GST Council which has to decide on making good the shortfall in the GST compensation fund by providing the sufficient amount to be credited to the compensation fund,” government sources added.

The GST Compensation law also has a caveat which says that states can be compensated from either from the compensation cess kitty or any other such fund under the GST ambit.

Some of the other funds available under the GST law include either the amount collected as penalty or the IGST appropriation fund, which has already been used to pay off states.

Central Government recently released Rs13,806 crore , GST Compensation to States for March’2020.

“Taking this amount into account, entire compensation upto 2019-20 has been released to States. The total amount of compensation released for the year 2019-20 is Rs. 1,65,302 crore whereas the amount of cess collected during the year 2019-20 was Rs. 95,444 crore,” finance ministry said in a press statement.

The government to compensate the states for 2019-20, used the balance amount of cess collected during FY2017-18 and FY2018-19 and Rs. 33,412 crore from Consolidated Fund of India to the Compensation Fund as a part of an exercise to apportion balance of IGST pertaining to 2017-18, the government added.

Centre has been informing the GST Council since mid-last year that the compensation cess kitty has been falling short of funds if the revenues continue to remain dismal. Post, this, a formal proposal to relook at the rates or rationalization of compensation rates and item, both the proposals were formally rejected by the council.

Meanwhile, in the last GST Council meet -- in June, council had also asked all states to come up with their own suggestions on a suitable strategy to raise funds.

Government sources further said that “States have collectively given four main suggestions which include; either the Council can borrow funds from market and pay it off after states get paid for the five years compensation by continuing the compensation cess or council can go in for a hike of the cess rates. Or council can decide to include more items under cess ambit or to go for a complete overhauling of the entire rate structure.”

This being a fresh case, where states have reiterated these suggestions once again, considering that they have been rejected twice in the recent past.

Experts are of an opinion that states would not agree to a rate rationalization exercise given the current economic situation and projections due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Finance Minister while chairing the 40th GST Council meet on 12th June said that a special one-agenda meeting will happen in July to discuss compensation requirements of states.

Government Sources said that if not in July then the proposed GST Council meet will “definitely take place in early August.”

It is also important to note, that a formal legal view to the centre categorically adds that “the Constitution provides for GST compensation to states for loss of revenue on account of implementation of GST. There is no obligation under the Constitution or GST laws to make good the loss on account of natural disaster, COVID, or economic slowdown etc. because they are not related to implementation of GST. GST council has to decide how to meet the shortfall in such circumstances and not the central government,” government sources said.

This meaning that centre can also get away by saying that a decline in funds due to economic slowdown or COVID-19, being an “act of god” exempts centre from its commitment to pay off the states.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, did refer to this clause in the 40th GST Council meet, as she is the chairman of the council. But, she did continue to assure the states of the commitment to continue paying the compensation to the states.

Government in the past has also highlighted that the Parliament, in 2017, had rejected an amendment, which proposed to put obligation on the Central Government to pay from its Consolidated Fund of India (CFI) to meet the GST compensation shortfall, which becomes a precedent to reject the on-going demand of a few states to pay off the compensation from the CFI.

It is thus expected that States are likely to face fresh pressure from centre to find an urgent solution to this problem to avoid any future delays in the payments of the compensation on account of revenue loss.