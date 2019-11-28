TOP NEWS »

Risk of defaults in Mudra loans rising, says Citi

Updated : November 28, 2019 11:11 AM IST

As of FY19, cumulative GNPAs since inception in PMMY loans were Rs 176.5 billion, which was 2 percent.
The Reserve Bank of India’s deputy governor MK Jain also flagged off the risk of rising NPAs in Mudra loans and the need for banks to closely monitor the same.
