In association with
HPIDFC
cnbctv-18 budget 2019
#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Motilal Oswal
Home Finance
Finance

Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic plans to go public

Updated : July 09, 2019 06:50 PM IST

The deal was earlier reported by the Wall Street Journal, which said the SPAC, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp, will invest about $800 million for a 49 percent stake in Virgin Galactic.
Virgin Galactic in February soared to the edge of space with a test passenger for the first time, nudging the company closer to its goal of suborbital flights for space tourists.
Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic plans to go public
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

TCS Q1 net profit surges 10.8% to Rs 8,131 crore, declares final dividend of Rs 5 per share

TCS Q1 net profit surges 10.8% to Rs 8,131 crore, declares final dividend of Rs 5 per share

Bajaj Finance shares gain 6% on high loan growth in Q1

Bajaj Finance shares gain 6% on high loan growth in Q1

TCS may post 3% constant currency growth in Q1FY20, says Nirmal Bang

TCS may post 3% constant currency growth in Q1FY20, says Nirmal Bang

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV