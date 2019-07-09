Finance
Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic plans to go public
Updated : July 09, 2019 06:50 PM IST
The deal was earlier reported by the Wall Street Journal, which said the SPAC, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp, will invest about $800 million for a 49 percent stake in Virgin Galactic.
Virgin Galactic in February soared to the edge of space with a test passenger for the first time, nudging the company closer to its goal of suborbital flights for space tourists.
