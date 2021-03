Talking to people in their 20s about retirement can put them off. They have just started earning and spending from their paychecks, and conventional retirement is around 40 years away. So, who thinks of retirement at such an early stage of life? Well, you should.

Retirement may seem far off but you have to prepare for it as soon as you start earning if you want to lead the current lifestyle after retiring as well. To sustain the same standard of living, pay for medical bills and other expenditures, you will need a retirement corpus, may be a few crores, to lead a life without any financial stress.

The only way to spend a comfortable post-retirement phase is through financial planning and investing from the 20s itself.

How much should I save?

As a beginner, even if your salary is Rs 20,000 per month, you can save Rs 2,000 a month. You should start investing this amount in your preferred asset class with dedication and increase the investment as your income rises.

Portfolio for future

To construct a portfolio that gives a better rate of return and generates a retirement corpus of Rs 5-10 crores, you can look at investing in equities. Investing in the stock market for the long-term can give returns as high as 15% beating inflation. Also, at a young age, you can take the risk associated with equities and benefit from the power of compounding. For instance, a monthly investment of Rs 2,000 for 40 years with a rate of return of 14% can generate around Rs 4.50 crore.

Key takeaways

One of the important factors to achieve the set amount is discipline. Investing regularly and increasing it with time can ensure a hassle-free retirement life. Also, as your start investing for your retirement fund, do not dip into it during emergencies. You can create a separate rainy day fund for untoward situations. The secret to getting ahead is getting started. For retirement, sooner, the better.