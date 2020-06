The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has constituted an Internal Working Group to review the current ownership and corporate structure for private banks. The committee is expected to submit its report by the end of September, and provide a transition path for banks to comply with the new norms.

Private banks ownership has been a subject of contentious debate for several years, and more so recently because of Kotak Mahindra Bank's ownership issues.

At the heart of the problem is the fact that there are no uniform rules for all of India’s 22 private sector banks. With each round of licencing, different rules were introduced.

In the case of Kotak Mahindra Bank, for instance, RBI permitted the promoter to retain a 26 percent stake, when regulations required it be brought down to 15 percent. Encouraged by this, its peer IndusInd Bank has also knocked on RBI’s doors, seeking permission for promoters to raise stake from 15 percent to 26 percent.

History of Private Bank Ownership in India

Until 2004, private banks faced no restrictions on ownership. Soon after, RBI introduced a 5 percent equity cap on a single financial investor, which could be enhanced to 10 percent with RBI approval.

This diversification of ownership in private banks seemed to follow the model of developed countries like the United States and England, which also frowned upon bank ownership by large conglomerates.

In the last round of universal bank licence given out in 2013 to IDFC Bank (now IDFC First Bank) and Bandhan Bank, it introduced a new concept of 'non operative financial holding company' or NOFHC structure.

By 2016, RBI again revisited these rules to allow up to 40 percent holding by diversified financial institutions. The regulator, however, maintained the 15 percent cap for promoter shareholding over long term throughout this period.

One of the most widely quoted and well regarded reports on bank governance – that of the PJ Nayak Committee’s from 2014 – also recommended that promoters be allowed to hold up to 25 percent stake. It proposed that the RBI could still ask the controlling shareholder to step down as the CEO if it lacked confidence in the board’s independence.

What Current Rules On Private Bank Ownership Say

Broadly, the regulator’s existing rules for private sector banks envisage a more diversified ownership. They require promoters to bring down shareholding to 15 percent within 15 years of operations. Acquisition of over 5 percent stake in a bank cannot be done without its prior approval. Fit & proper criteria has to be met.

Foreign ownership cannot exceed 74 percent, and one bank/ financial institution cannot hold more than 10 percent in another bank. Under special circumstances, RBI does allow higher shareholding on a case to case basis. Case in point, Catholic Syrian Bank and Yes Bank.

More Recent Examples

In the past few years, RBI's diversified control argument has come under criticism because of governance issues coming to fore in banks like ICICI Bank and Yes Bank. ICICI Bank’s former CEO Chanda Kochhar is alleged to have indulged in quid pro quo while sanctioning loans to Videocon Group, and Yes Bank’s Rana Kapoor is facing multiple investigations for alleged money laundering.

In his letter to shareholders in 2018, Uday Kotak, the billionaire promoter of Kotak Mahindra Bank said, "As reflected by events around us, it is naïve for policy makers to believe that diversified ownership/ state ownership is the way to good governance in banking."

"Banks deal with other people’s money. The issue is directors and managers with no skin in the game are taking decisions on lending and writing off thousands of crores! Sound principles of corporate governance and harmonious functioning between government and regulators are the crucial elements for a sound future of banking," Kotak said.

Looking Back, Looking Ahead

At the end of the day, sustainable and stable operation of any bank, public or private, depends on public trust and confidence. This is especially true of a country like India, where a majority of the population place their life savings in bank accounts. Seen from this standpoint, the regulator bears a burdensome duty.

"Millions of depositors of the banks whose funds are entrusted with the bank are not in control of their management," former RBI deputy governor Rakesh Mohan had said in 2014, stressing on the "moral, social, political and human angle" of the regulator’s responsibility.

While concentrated shareholding in banks that control huge public funds poses issues of moral hazard, diversified ownership raises "even greater concern over corporate governance and professional management," the deputy governor had said. 16 years later, this conundrum continues to puzzle thinkers and policymakers, with arguments on both sides.