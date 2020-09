As the Indian economy struggled during the pandemic-induced lockdown, the commercial banks remained risk-averse amid uncertainty which resulted in a weak credit pick-up. Despite ample liquidity with the banks, the credit growth during the month of July remained weak while the deposit growth continued to run higher.

The gross bank credit as of July 31, 2020, stood at Rs 91.5 lakh crore. The credit growth in July was 6.9 percent as compared to 11.5 percent in the same month last year.

Around 31 percent of the Non-food credit at Rs 90.7 lakh crore as of July 2020 is towards the priority sector. Within the priority sector, Agriculture accounted for the highest share of 41 percent in outstanding credit followed by Micro & Small Enterprises with 39 percent share and weaker sections, according to a report by CARE Ratings.

The credit growth in July 2020 was led by the retail segment which registered a growth of 11.2 percent in on year-on-year basis and accounted for 27.9 percent of the total credit during the period as compared to 26.8 percent during the period one year ago. In absolute terms, retail credit was at Rs 25.3 lakh crore on July, 31 2020, the report added.

The retail sector's outstanding credit growth was slowest at 10.5 percent in June 2020 in the past 12 months. It bounced back in July 2020 as lockdown lifted in some regions.

However, consumer durables with a 0.4 percent share in retail credit registered a 62.3 percent growth versus a degrowth of 72.5 percent in July 2019.

Housing loans continue to remain the single largest segment of lending in outstanding credit to retail/personal loan portfolio. Housing loan growth has slowed to 12.3 percent in July 2020 as compared with 19.2 percent in July 2019 and formed around 53.0 percent share of the total credit to the personal loan segment.

Education loans registered degrowth of 3.8 percent as compared to a fall of 1.8 percent a year ago. Credit card outstanding registered a growth of 7.9 percent as compared with a growth of 26.5 percent in July 2020, the report said.

As of July 2020, services segment outstanding credit grew by 10.1 percent followed by agriculture and allied segment growth of 5.4 percent.

Meanwhile, industrial segment registered a muted growth of 0.8 percent. The incremental outstanding credit has continued to fall across all the segments except agriculture & allied segment as of July 2020.

The report notes that the share of industry in total outstanding credit continues to be the highest at 31.1 percent in July 2020 but has fallen as compared to 32.9 percent in July 2019. Services has a share of 28.1 percent as against 27.2 percent in July 2019, retail at 27.9 percent versus 26.8 percent and agriculture at 12.9 percent as compared to 13.1 percent in July 2019 in total outstanding bank credit.

Among services, of total 9 segments, 7 segments registered a growth. NBFC segment registered a highest growth of 24.6 percent in July in these 7 segments as compared with 34.5 percent highest growth in July 2019.

NBFCs continue to form the largest part in the total credit outstanding to the services sector at 31.1 percent as against 27.5 percent share in July 2019 followed by trade at 22.0 percent and commercial real estate at 9.2 percent share, according to the data.

Meanwhile, large industries account for 83.8 percent share in the total outstanding credit to industries and growth in this segment has slowed to 1.4 percent in July 2020 as compared with 7.2 percent in July 2019.