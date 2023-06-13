RBI’s new rules on compromise settlements with NPA borrowers won't ease life for wilful defaulters

Bankers say such a circular was needed to quickly resolve loans since going through tribunal is time-consuming, the assets lose value over time, the legal fees are high and there is a time value for the money which is not accounted for.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday released the rules by which banks may enter into compromise settlements with borrowers who have defaulted on loans. These one-time settlements were permitted earlier as well, but Thursday’s circular tightens existing rules, bankers said.

For instance, it says a banker who was on the committee that sanctioned the loan cannot be in the panel that designs the compromise proposal. Also, the authority which gives final approval to a compromise settlement shall be one level higher in the hierarchy than the one that designs the compromise package. Most importantly, after the compromise amount is reached and paid and the outstanding against the borrower hits zero, then the bank may consider a new loan to that borrower only after a minimum period of 12 months.

Bankers say such a circular was needed to quickly resolve loans since going through tribunal is time-consuming, the assets (factories or businesses) lose value over time, the legal fees are high and there is a time value for the money which is not accounted for. Hence the need for quick compromises where banks are likely to recover more and recover quickly.

One much-misunderstood part of the circular is the powers regarding wilful defaulters, bankers say. The circular allows banks to reach compromise settlements with wilful defaulters, with a proviso that these shall not influence ongoing criminal or legal cases against the borrower which the bank may be pursuing.

Also, the board of the bank will have to approve every single case of compromise with a wilful defaulter. The Indian Express has reported this clause as “RBI allows compromise settlement will wilful defaulters and fraud accounts” and the article goes on to say that such a wilful defaulter may be given a new loan after one year.

Bankers told CNBC-TV18 that misunderstands and misstates the circular. A former central banker pointed out that there is a separate circular that states that no loan can be given to a wilful defaulter at least for five years, and even that only if he has cleared his entire previous loan. The five-year count will start after the loan is fully paid. This central banker said, Thursday’s circular only tightens this further by saying any settlement with a wilful defaulter has to be approved by the board in each case.

The chairman of another PSU bank pointed out that no banker will ever give a loan to a borrower termed wilful. “It is illogical to even expect it,” he said. Another former bank MD agreed to this point and added that even boards will be very wary of even approving a compromise settlement with a borrower termed a wilful defaulter. He added that the new circular was welcome given the safeguards it brings in terms of forbidding the person who gave the loan from participating in structuring the compromise.

The new circular requires a bank’s board to lay down the process to be followed for compromise settlements such as specifying the minimum ageing needed before resorting to compromise. This is to prevent bankers from rushing to a compromise too quickly without pressuring the borrower. The board’s policies shall also put in place a framework for an examination of staff accountability in such cases. The method of arriving at the realisable value of the collateral or the stressed asset shall also be laid down by the board.