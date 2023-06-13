RBI’s new rules on compromise settlements with NPA borrowers won't ease life for wilful defaulters

Bankers say such a circular was needed to quickly resolve loans since going through tribunal is time-consuming, the assets lose value over time, the legal fees are high and there is a time value for the money which is not accounted for.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday released the rules by which banks may enter into compromise settlements with borrowers who have defaulted on loans. These one-time settlements were permitted earlier as well, but Thursday’s circular tightens existing rules, bankers said.

For instance, it says a banker who was on the committee that sanctioned the loan cannot be in the panel that designs the compromise proposal. Also, the authority which gives final approval to a compromise settlement shall be one level higher in the hierarchy than the one that designs the compromise package. Most importantly, after the compromise amount is reached and paid and the outstanding against the borrower hits zero, then the bank may consider a new loan to that borrower only after a minimum period of 12 months.