Reserve Bank of India may modify eligibility norms for bank directors, says report

Updated : July 22, 2019 10:10 AM IST

The new terms of reference for appointing directors, which were last visited in November 2007, are expected to streamline appointments: report
The changes proposed will relook at various laws, including the two Bank Nationalisation Acts (passed in 1970 and 1980), the State Bank of India Act of 1955 and the Companies Act of 2013, the report added.
