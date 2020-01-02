#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Reliance Jio likely to diversify into mutual funds, other financial products, says report

Updated : January 02, 2020 08:42 AM IST

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio Infocomm is likely to enter mutual funds space and offer other financial products in the country through its digital payments platform JioMoney.
JioMoney currently facilitates donation, digital payments, and phone recharges, among other services.
Reliance Jio likely to diversify into mutual funds, other financial products, says report
