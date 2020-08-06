Reliance General Insurance launches platform for making payments via Bharat Bill

Reliance General Insurance has announced their association with National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI), launching a platform for making insurance premium payments digitally through Bharat Bill Payment System.

This facility allows a customer to renew their policies by paying insurance premium at a click through multiple channels such as internet banking, mobile banking/app, website, agent, business correspondents and branches using multiple modes such as cards, NEFT, net banking, UPI, account transfer and e-wallets etc, Reliance General Insurance said in a statement.

"This initiative enables a customer to “control” and “execute” the insurance premium payment via any customer facing electronic/mobile channel irrespective of bank or payment app," it added.

Customers will also be able to access a larger network of Bharat BillPay enabled physical touch points across India which includes bank branches, business correspondents and retail agents.

Additional benefits to customers will include convenience, 24*7 availability, easy fetch and instant notifications with be-assured stamp for policy renewals. Consumer can look for the Bharat BillPay logo on any of the app/website and can easily do all insurance renewals, Reliance General Insurance said.

“This association with Bharat Bill Payment System is yet another milestone in our journey towards being best-in-class for our customers, while endorsing Vocal for Local using state-of-the-art digital systems provided by haloed institutions such as the NPCI," said Rakesh Jain, ED & CEO, Reliance General Insurance.