Finance
Reliance Capital likely to defer its Q4 financial results
Updated : June 28, 2019 12:08 PM IST
The deferment comes as Reliance Capital currently has no statutory auditor appointed to audit its consolidated financial results.
Price Waterhouse & Co (PwC) resigned as the statutory auditor of Reliance Capital and its subsidiary Reliance Home Finance citing irregularities in their books of accounts.
