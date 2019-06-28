Reliance Capital likely to defer its Q4 financial results

Reliance Capital is likely to defer the release of its fourth-quarter and full-year consolidated financial results which were scheduled to be announced today.

The deferment comes as Reliance Capital currently has no statutory auditor appointed to audit its consolidated financial results, sources told CNBC-TV18 on Friday.

Price Waterhouse & Co (PwC) resigned as the statutory auditor of Reliance Capital and its subsidiary Reliance Home Finance citing irregularities in their books of accounts and declared the firm prevented it from performing its duties as a statutory auditor and exercising independent judgment in making a report to the members of the firm.

Reliance Capital had said its other duly appointed auditor, Pathak H D & Associates, whose term is valid until conclusion of the AGM for the year ended March 31, 2021, will continue as the sole statutory auditor.

Pathak H D & Associates can only audit standalone financial results for Reliance Capital which is a Core Investment Company (CIC) and not the consolidated financial results and hence the firm will have to appoint a statutory auditor who can audit its consolidated books, said the sources, who did not want to be named.

The board of Reliance Capital would be meeting today and it is likely to appoint an auditor to audit consolidated books.

According to the sources, it may take up to 30 days for the company to publish its consolidated results for Q4 and full financial year after the new auditor is appointed.