Reliance AGM 2023 | Jio Financial Services to launch life and general insurance products: Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh D Ambani on Monday, August 28, said that Jio Financial Services (JFS) is set to make a foray into the insurance sector with the launch of life, general, and health insurance products. The move marks a strategic expansion of JFS's offerings, aiming to provide customers with comprehensive financial solutions under one umbrella.

Ambani emphasized that JFS's entry into the insurance realm aims to address the evolving needs of the Indian populace. The upcoming insurance products are expected to offer innovative features, with a focus on customer-centric benefits and advanced technology integration. Notably, blockchain-based platforms and Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) are part of the envisioned product features.

Highlighting the commitment to bolster digital adoption, Ambani noted that JFS's payments infrastructure will continue to play a pivotal role in driving the widespread adoption of digital transactions. The company aspires to offer a seamless and ubiquitous experience for both consumers and merchants, contributing to the ongoing digital revolution in the country.

In addition to the insurance and payments initiatives, the announcement also revealed the impending launch of "JioAir Fibre" on September 19, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. This launch aims to extend Reliance Industries' presence in the digital connectivity sector, providing high-speed internet solutions to further enhance the digital landscape in India.

Furthermore, a significant reshuffle was unveiled within the board of directors of Reliance Industries. Isha, Anant, and Akash Ambani have been inducted into the board, signaling a generational shift in leadership and governance. Nita Ambani, who has played a pivotal role in the company's journey, has stepped down from her position, making way for the next generation to carry forward the legacy.