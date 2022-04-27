Released Rs 7.35 lakh crore in GST compensation to states for FY22; Rs 78,704 crore pending: Government

The Union government in a statement on Tuesday said it has released Rs 7.35 lakh crore in GST compensation to states for the financial year that ended on March 31, and that dues to the tune of Rs 78,704 crore are pending. The The Centre further said there are no dues pending for the previous fiscal -- Rs 2.78 lakh crore has released to all states.

States are entited to compensation for loss of revenue due to the introduction of GST. The GST Compensation to States Act provides for the release of compensation calculated at a 14 percent annual growth over revenues collected by states as taxes in 2015-16 -- taxes that have subsequently come under the GST umbrella.

The government said Rs 49,000 crore was released in FY18, Rs 83,000 crore in FY19, Rs 1.65 lakh crore in FY20. "However, the compensation requirement increased substantially during 2020-21 due to impact of COVID on revenues. To ensure that states have adequate and timely resources to combat COVID and related issues, the Centre borrowed Rs 1.1 lakh crore in 2020-21 and Rs 1.59 lakh crore in 2021-22 and passed it on to states on a back-to-back basis,"the statement said, adding, "During 2021-22, the Centre ensured that release of Rs 1.59 lakh crore was front-loaded to ensure that states have adequate resources in the earlier part of the year."

As per the statement, compensation for 10 months -- April-January -- of any financial year is released during that year and the compensation for February-March is released only in the next financial year. "The pending amount will also be released as and when amount from cess accrues in the compensation fund," the statement added.