RelCap in talks to sell majority stake in unit Reliance Home Finance, says report
Updated : August 12, 2019 09:27 AM IST
Reliance Capital is in talks with investment firms Varde Partners Inc., AION Capital and Cerberus Capital Management and NBFC Altico Capital India for the stake sale, the report said.
Reliance Home Finance has a loan book of Rs 11,000 crore which includes Rs 4,500 crore of retail loans and Rs 6,500 crore of wholesale loans, the report said.
