Regulator working with insurance councils to create UPI-like system: Debasish Panda

Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) Chairman Debasish Panda stressed on insurance low penetration and initiatives being taken by the regulator. Panda added that insurance landscape is changing fast and the regulator is incentivising industry to adopt more technology.

Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) Chairman Debasish Panda on Thursday said that the regulator was working with insurance councils to create a Unified Payments Interface (UPI)-like system. He added that BIMA Sugam and BIMA Vistaar would be part of this new protocol.

"This will be a game changer and cut settlement time to a few hours or a day," Panda said while speaking at a Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) event.

The launch of Bima Sugam is expected to bring significant changes in the insurance industry, as it will provide a single platform for the sale, servicing and claims from insurance policies. Bima Sugam will also streamline the insurance buying process for customers and promote transparency and accountability in the insurance sector.

Panda stressed that the insurance landscape is changing fast and the regulator is incentivising the industry to adopt more technology.

"Amendments suggested to the insurance law are with the government currently. The proposed amendments should help bring in more players. We require players to work on more products. This is a key challenge ahead of us," Panda said.

Commenting on the current low penetration, Panda said that India's insurance penetration stands overall at 4.2 percent only, with only 1 percent in non-life insurance. The challenge is, now, to take it to 7 percent world average.

The Economic Survey 2022-23 also recently acknowledged the growth of India's insurance sector but said that most policyholders in India buy only savings-linked products, instead of protection-based ones. IRDAI data showed that India’s insurance penetration was 4.2 percent of the GDP in 2021-22.

Stressing over the modifications in the insurance industry, the IRDAI chairman said that insurance for all is the vision by 2047. He is expecting insurance demand to witness significant growth.

For the same, he thinks the availability and accessibility of products are important.

"We are looking at long-term products now. We need to move away from rule-based systems to more trust in board-driven decisions. The industry is now ready to shoulder this responsibility. Monitoring of risk profile of insurers is very important. We are working on a supportive and forward-looking insurance regime," he said.

Panda said that the regulator has moved away from micro-management of company expenses and companies are now working with much more operational flexibility.

"We are trying to bring down the huge number of regulations. Almost 97 percent of circulars have been repealed. A comprehensive review is on. We have opened up distribution channels. One insurance company can now tie up with nine distributors against three earlier. At some point in time we will open up distribution channels completely," he said.

Notably, the regulator has issued composite licences for insurers , which would allow a life insurance company to sell non-life products and vice versa.

On surety bonds, he said this will facilitate infra projects. He added that suggestions are welcome on further tweaking the surety bond structure.