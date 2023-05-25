English
Regulator working with insurance councils to create UPI-like system: Debasish Panda

By Sapna Das   | Anshul  May 25, 2023 2:01:21 PM IST (Published)

Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) Chairman Debasish Panda stressed on insurance low penetration and initiatives being taken by the regulator. Panda added that insurance landscape is changing fast and the regulator is incentivising industry to adopt more technology.

Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) Chairman Debasish Panda on Thursday said that the regulator was working with insurance councils to create a Unified Payments Interface (UPI)-like system. He added that BIMA Sugam and BIMA Vistaar would be part of this new protocol.

"This will be a game changer and cut settlement time to a few hours or a day," Panda said while speaking at a Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) event.
The launch of Bima Sugam is expected to bring significant changes in the insurance industry, as it will provide a single platform for the sale, servicing and claims from insurance policies. Bima Sugam will also streamline the insurance buying process for customers and promote transparency and accountability in the insurance sector.
