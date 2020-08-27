Finance Refusal to pay GST compensation to states biggest betrayal in the history of federalism: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia Updated : August 27, 2020 09:16 PM IST Sisodia said the central government has failed in its responsibility in giving the GST compensation to states. He said many states including the BJP led states demanded compensation from the central government. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply