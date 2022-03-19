Reforms in I-T dept, 'strengthening' of economy led to record tax collections: CBDT chief

Reforms undertaken by the government within the Income Tax Department and "strengthening" of the Indian economy are among the major factors that led to the highest-ever direct tax collections in the country, which stand at over Rs 13.63 lakh crore, CBDT Chairman J B Mohapatra said. He said apprehensions about the state of the economy, battered by the COVID-19 pandemic, were belied as it "did so well and the corporates came out so well (in paying taxes)" during the current financial year 2021-22.

Mohapatra is confident that the direct tax mop-up, which primarily includes personal income tax and corporation tax revenue receipts, will continue its present streak and the department will be able to successfully chase the target of collecting Rs 14.20 lakh crore in taxes in the next fiscal. "It will be very difficult to say how things will pan out the next year but there is no room to say that good times only last for four quarters," Mohapatra told .

The income tax department on Wednesday said income tax refunds worth over Rs 1.92 lakh crore have been issued to more than 2.24 crore taxpayers so far this fiscal year.

This includes 1.83 lakh crore refunds of Assessment Year 2021-22 (2020-21 fiscal), amounting to Rs 37,961.19 crore.

"CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 1,92,119 crore to more than 2.24 crore taxpayers from April 1, 2021 to March 15, 2022," the income tax department tweeted.

This includes personal income tax refunds of Rs 70,373 crore and corporate tax refunds of Rs 1.21 lakh crore.

