Reduction in mortality, ICU stay and treatment cost among vaccinated patients, reveals study

A retrospective cohort study on the impact of vaccination among Covid-19 patients by Star Health and Allied Insurance unveiled the significant impacts of vaccination among individuals 45 years and above.

The study concluded that there was a marked reduction in the total hospitalization expenses by approximately 24 percent, the average length of stay (ALOS) by a mean of 2.1 days, ICU requirement by 66 percent and a reduction of approximately 81 percent in mortality among patients who had completed two doses of vaccination.

The study was conducted during the second wave (March and April 2021) and considered a sample size of 3,820 hospitalized patients from across India who were 45 years and above. The cohort study revealed that the average cost of hospitalization of the unvaccinated group was Rs 2.77 lakh while the vaccinated group recorded an average cost of Rs 2.1 lakh.

The reduction in cost was due to factors like reduced need of ICU requirement and reduction in the length of hospital stay from an average of 7 days among unvaccinated to an average of 4.9 days for the vaccinated group, the study said.

Dr. Madhumathi Ramakrishnan, Joint Vice President Star Health and Allied Insurance said, “Our study covered pan India data of the patients affected by COVID-19. The aim was to assess the medical and financial implications of vaccination. Our study concluded that the ones who had taken the vaccination had a clear advantage over the non-vaccinated as we witnessed a significant difference in parameters like a hospital stay, cost of treatment and death due to infection."

The cohort study surveyed customers of Star Health and Allied Insurance Company who were admitted for Covid-19 treatment in 1,104 hospitals across the country. While the need for ICU for patients with comorbidities fell from a whopping 9.4 percent to 5 percent amongst those vaccinated, the treatment cost also reduced by nearly 15 percent, the study found.

Conducted and concluded during the early stages of vaccination drive, the study noted that nearly 86 percent amongst those surveyed had not taken the vaccination and amongst these 43 percent did not have any valid reason for not taking the jab.