Economy Recapitalisation of banks, low interest rates must for next investment cycle: CLSA Updated : July 14, 2020 08:58 PM IST In the five years from FY16-FY20, there has already been an estimated Rs 3.08 lakh crore capital infusion in the public sector banks, brokerage CLSA noted. The RBI had cut repo rate by 135 bps in 2019 and 115 bps since the onset of COVID to 4 percent.