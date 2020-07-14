  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Finance
Economy

Recapitalisation of banks, low interest rates must for next investment cycle: CLSA

Updated : July 14, 2020 08:58 PM IST

In the five years from FY16-FY20, there has already been an estimated Rs 3.08 lakh crore capital infusion in the public sector banks, brokerage CLSA noted.
The RBI had cut repo rate by 135 bps in 2019 and 115 bps since the onset of COVID to 4 percent.
Recapitalisation of banks, low interest rates must for next investment cycle: CLSA

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Wipro Q1 profit marginally up at Rs 2,390 crore

Wipro Q1 profit marginally up at Rs 2,390 crore

Flipkart raises $1.2 billion at $24.9 billion valuation from Walmart, other existing investors

Flipkart raises $1.2 billion at $24.9 billion valuation from Walmart, other existing investors

Mindtree's travel, hospitality revenues plunge 50%, expects Q2 to be better

Mindtree's travel, hospitality revenues plunge 50%, expects Q2 to be better

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement