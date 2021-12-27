RBL does not need more capital for now; don’t see issues for stakeholders: Interim CEO

RBL Bank's Vishawvir Ahuja has stepped down as MD & CEO of the bank, and the bank has appointed Rajeev Ahuja as as the interim Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the bank with immediate effect.

RBL Bank has the required financial strength and capital and does not need to raise capital for now, Rajeev Ahuja, newly appointed interim MD and CEO of the bank told CNBC-TV18. .

Ahuja declined to speculate on the reason for former MD and CEO Vishwawir Ahuja’s exit and said that the RBI is comfortable with the performance of the bank. He said he did not see any issues for the bank’s stakeholders, “now or later.”

On Christmas day, the RBI appointed Yogesh Dayal, the chief general manager in-charge of department of communication, as an additional director on the board of the bank. The same day, RBL Bank informed stock exchanges that its MD and CEO Vishwavir Ahuja, a veteran banker, has gone on leave with immediate effect.

Rumours about the bank’s financial health have been doing the rounds following Vishwawir Ahuja’s sudden exit. Rajeev Ahuja tried to downplay the concerns saying that a transition of leadership was underway, and that all risk disclosures have been made at regular intervals.

He also said that he had no “independent knowledge” about any investor having shown interest to buy a stake in the company.

Ahuja said the banks net profits would be higher for the December quarter and that net net performing assets (NPAs) would be less than 2 percent by the end of the March quarter.