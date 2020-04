In yet another fallout of the Yes Bank crisis, private sector lender RBL Bank said on Wednesday that it lost under eight percent of its deposits since the last quarter, largely due to bulk deposit withdrawals from government entities and corporates.

RBL Bank is the second bank after IndusInd Bank to see a flight in deposits since their peer Yes Bank went belly up. IndusInd Bank yesterday said it lost 10-11 percent of its deposits, primarily bulk deposits, since the Yes Bank crisis.

RBL Bank made the disclosure amid speculation about the bank’s financial health and stability, which has caused a steep 55 percent fall in its stock price over the last month.

The bank said its liquidity position is comfortable, with Liquidity Coverage Ratio at 127 percent average for the month of March, and it has seen a reduction in its cost of funds and deposits both sequentially. Its total capital adequacy ratio is at about 16 percent, and Tier I at 15 percent, as per the statement.

On asset quality, RBL Bank said its current position in the legacy book is consistent with the guidance given in Q3 FY20, with no material change.

It did, however, note that there would be “some increase” in slippages, or fresh addition to bad loans, in the SME (wholesale) and retail books, largely on account of stress and inability to collect in the last few days because of the lockdown. Overall, the bank expects lower slippages compared to the previous quarter. It also expects to ramp up its provision coverage ratio during the March quarter.

The bank’s Retail: Wholesale advance mix now stands at about 55:45, it said, reflecting de-growth in wholesale advances.

On the impact because of the COVID-19 related lockdowns, RBL Bank said it has invoked its Business Continuity Plans and is maintaining essential services only. “COVID continues to be a concern and is an evolving situation,” it said, and that it is undertaking a detailed review of the portfolio to assess the potential impact.

The bank said its exposure to sectors such as aviation, hospitality, transport/logistics, organised retail is low, and microfinance collections for March 2020 were largely completed before the lockdown.

It will, it added, remains cautious in loan disbursals in March. The bank expects a slight increase in credit costs in March and April as overall collections were not functioning effectively during the lockdown.

“COVID has moved the needle on digital; significant jump in digital transactions and customer interactions,” the statement said.