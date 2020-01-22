#Budget2020#JeffBezos#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Finance
Economy

RBL Bank reports mixed set of numbers over weak business growth; net interest margin at all-time high

Updated : January 22, 2020 09:24 PM IST

Its asset quality deteriorated as GNPA in absolute value increased by 31 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 2,010.5 crore.
The GNPA was aided by higher write-offs as the bank wrote off NPAs worth Rs 443 crore in Q3FY20.
RBL Bank reports mixed set of numbers over weak business growth; net interest margin at all-time high
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

After Adani Group, NTT to invest $1.5 billion in data centres in India

After Adani Group, NTT to invest $1.5 billion in data centres in India

Government may set FY21 divestment target at Rs 1 lakh crore

Government may set FY21 divestment target at Rs 1 lakh crore

Piramal Enterprises Rs 3,650-crore rights issue over-subscribed 1.14 times

Piramal Enterprises Rs 3,650-crore rights issue over-subscribed 1.14 times

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV