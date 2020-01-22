RBL Bank reports mixed set of numbers over weak business growth; net interest margin at all-time high

The business growth of private sector lender RBL Bank slowed down to 20 percent level from the earlier level of 30 percent plus.

The slowdown, as mentioned by the management, is on account of the economic environment. The net interest margin of the bank came at 4.57 percent, perhaps an all-time high for it.

The bank posted a 69 percent fall in its net profit at Rs 68.9 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 on account of rise in bad loans. However, total income increased to Rs 2,64,430 crore as against Rs 1,029.20 crore for the same period year ago, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

The bank had raised capital of Rs 2701 crore in Q3 which helped them strengthen their balance sheet in terms of capitalisation.

The bank reported slippages of Rs 1048 crore vs Rs 1377 crore, down 24 percent quarter on quarter. Its asset quality deteriorated as GNPA in absolute value increased by 31 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 2,010.5 crore while GNPA ratio increased to 3.33 percent vs 2.6 percent quarter-on-quarter.