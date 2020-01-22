Economy
RBL Bank reports mixed set of numbers over weak business growth; net interest margin at all-time high
Updated : January 22, 2020 09:24 PM IST
Its asset quality deteriorated as GNPA in absolute value increased by 31 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 2,010.5 crore.
The GNPA was aided by higher write-offs as the bank wrote off NPAs worth Rs 443 crore in Q3FY20.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more