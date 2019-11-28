Finance
RBL Bank looks to raise up to Rs 1,800 crore through a mix of preferential issue and QIP
Updated : November 28, 2019 06:32 PM IST
RBL Bank's board meeting is scheduled on November 30 to approve the fund raise, it told stock exchanges on November 27.
The board of RBL Bank approved share sale plan to raise up to Rs 3,500 crores earlier this year. RBL Bank's Capital Adequacy Ratio stood at 12.3 percent (incl interim profits) as of Q2 FY20 compared to 13.7 percent the year ago.
