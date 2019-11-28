RBL Bank looks to raise up to Rs 1,800 crore through a mix of preferential issue and QIP

RBL Bank is looking to raise between Rs 1,500 crore and Rs 1,800 crore through a mix of a preferential issue and a qualified institutional placement (QIP), people aware of the matter told CNBC-TV18.

A board meeting is scheduled on November 30 to approve the fundraise, RBL Bank told stock exchanges on November 27 without disclosing the quantum of the fund-raise.

Sources said, "The bank may immediately raise half of this sum, or approximately Rs 800 crore via the preferential issue."

CNBC-TV18 had earlier reported that the bank is in talks with three potential suitors, including Bajaj Holdings & Investment, and private equity firms- Chrys Capital and Blackstone.

A person aware of the deal who wished not to be named, told CNBC-TV18, the preferential issue to investors may be done with a partial equity and partial warrants structure with investors capping its stake at under five percent each. The deal contours, however, are still under discussion.

An individual entity/institution is not allowed to hold more than 10 percent stake in a bank, as per Reserve Bank of India’s norms on shareholding in private banks. Further, an investment of over 5 percent in a bank also requires RBI’s prior approval.

Further, the bank may raise roughly another Rs 800 crore through a QIP in the following weeks to meet its capital requirements, added another person in the know.