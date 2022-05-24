The rumour mill can't get enough of guessing the next CEO of RBL Bank

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) seems to have finalised the next chief executive officer and managing director of Mumbai-headquartered RBL Bank, two people directly in the know of the matter told CNBC-TV18.

The list has two names, that of a lady and a gentleman, and as per sources, one is currently the head of a foreign bank in India, and the other is a former head of a public sector bank.

In a surprise move last Christmas, the board sent then MD and CEO Vishwavir Ahuja on leave, and Rajeev Ahuja was named interim head. The bank and the RBI did not disclose the reason, but the street took the move as a sign of trouble, and bank stock lost considerable value.

What we know about the selected candidates

The lady has spent a considerable amount of time at another private bank known to have produced many CEOs in an earlier stint. The gentleman has proved his mettle by turning around a fraud-ridden housing finance company as its administrator under the bankruptcy law. He is widely regarded in the industry as the man who led the successful resolution of the first financial services company to be sent to the bankruptcy courts.

Sources tell CNBC-TV18 the role might go to the head of the foreign bank as the other candidate’s age could be an issue. While some in the market may question why she would leave a plush job to join a mid-tier private bank, it shouldn’t really come as a surprise, given that the foreign bank has seen at least three former CEOs leave to head other private banks.

The appointment is expected to happen in the next few weeks, as Rajeev Ahuja’s term is set to end just a little over a month from now.

RBL Bank under Vishwavir Ahuja

The bank was growing significantly under Vishwavir Ahuja, who started his stint at RBL in July 2010. Net profits grew from Rs 12 crore in FY11 to Rs 867 crore in FY19. It fell to the thereabouts of Rs 500 crore for both FY20 and FY21 before going into the negative territory in FY22.

Post 2018-19, RBL Bank was under the investors’ radar for higher non-performing assets than its peers, as some of its corporate loan bets didn’t pay off.

After the initial pain in December, soon after Vishwavir Ahuja's exit, the bank said it was able to stabilise the deposit outflows in January. Amidst this turmoil, the new CEO’s task is cut out – that of steadying the ship.