RBL Bank has full support of RBI: Rajeev Ahuja

RBL Bank interim MD & CEO Rajeev Ahuja on Sunday said that the bank and its top management has full support of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI),adding that the asset quality issues are being addressed.

"The recent developments are not on account of our financial performance. The bank has the support of the RBI," said Rajeev Ahuja

Ahuja said that the bank is well capitalised and doesn’t have any capital requirements for next 2-3 years.

He said the board has accepted the request of Vishwavir Ahuja to proceed on leave with immediate effect .

"Would have loved for Vishwavir Ahuja to stick around and be part of the transition but we have to seize the moment and take the organisation to the next level," he added.

Ahuja added that he has full confidence in the board to lead the bank.

On Saturday, the RBI appointed its Chief General Manager Yogesh K Dayal as an additional director on the board of RBL Bank.

Later in the day, the bank communicated to the exchanges that RBL Bank’s long-term MD and CEO Vishwavir Ahuja, a veteran banker, has gone on leave with immediate effect. Subsequently, Rajeev Ahuja was named the interim MD and CEO of the bank subject to regulatory approvals.