RBL Bank-backed Utkarsh Small Finance plans Rs 500 crore IPO, says report
Updated : September 19, 2019 09:49 AM IST
The financial institution was established back in 2009 and â€˜counts CDC Group Plc, the development finance institution of the UK government, as its largest shareholder.
Utkarsh Coreinvest received a final small finance bank (SFB) licence from the RBI in 2016 and started operations as an SFB in January 2017.
