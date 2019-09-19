RBL Bank-backed Utkarsh Small Finance plans Rs 500 crore IPO, says report

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank (USFB), a microlender backed by RBL Bank, has begun work on its IPO, which is expected to be around Rs 500 crore, reported LiveMint.

â€œThe bank is presently in the process of appointing investment banks for its proposed IPO, which is expected to be around Rs 500 crore in size," a person familiar with the matter was quoted as saying in the report. The lender mainly gives microfinance loans in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

The financial institution, the report said, was established back in 2009 and â€˜counts CDC Group Plc, the development finance institution of the UK government, as its largest shareholder holding a 14 percent stake.â€™